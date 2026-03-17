Kristaps Porzingis gave the fans of the Golden State Warriors a glimmer of hope after turning in his best performance since joining the team at the trade deadline.

He led the Warriors over the Washington Wizards, 125-117, at Capital One Arena on Monday, scoring 30 points on 8-of-13 shooting in 26 minutes off the bench. He also had five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and three blocks.

If healthy, Porzingis remains a dependable two-way force. He definitely displayed it against the Wizards, showing how he can be a fixture for the Warriors, along with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

When asked about playing with Curry, who is still recovering from a knee injury, Porzingis did not hide his excitement.

“This is the GOAT. You know what I mean? To play with somebody like that, it’s gonna be unbelievable,” said Porzingis on NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Obviously, from playing against him, I know what type of player he is and the gravity he brings. It just opens everything up for everybody else. Hopefully, he will be back with us soon.”

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"How excited are you to play with Steph Curry in the near future?" Kristaps Porzingis: "This is the GOAT… It’s gonna be unbelievable. Obviously, from playing against him, I know what type of player he is and the gravity he brings." (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/JtHEoUfeZW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2026

Porzingis and Curry have yet to share the floor in Golden State, as the two-time MVP has been out of commission since suffering the knee injury against the Detroit Pistons in January.

Porzingis, meanwhile, has been dealing with a strange illness, which has limited him to only 21 games this season. He is averaging 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks.

The Warriors acquired Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga, envisioning him as a perfect fit for their system.