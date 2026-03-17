The calendar has turned to mid-March. For the basketball world, that means only one thing: the high-octane, heart-stopping drama of the NCAA Tournament. For Mike Dunleavy Jr and the Golden State Warriors front office, though, the brackets are a scouting map for a franchise at a critical crossroads. As the “Big Three” era enters its twilight, the Dubs are hunting for the next foundational pillar to keep the Chase Center rafters busy with new banners. This year’s tournament field is absolutely loaded with high-upside talent. The Warriors are also likely holding a mid-lottery selection. As such, the stakes have never been higher. The pressure is on to find a player who can blend high-IQ playmaking with the modern athleticism required to survive in an increasingly younger, faster Western Conference.

Grit and uncertainty

It has been a rollercoaster of a 2025-26 campaign for the Warriors. They currently sit at 32-35 and occupy the ninth spot in the Western Conference. Despite having Jimmy Butler alongside Stephen Curry, the team has struggled with consistency and health throughout the winter months. Curry remains an elite force, of course. He is averaging 27.2 points per game, but the supporting cast has often been in flux.

Sure, the emergence of Brandin Podziemski as a reliable starter and the veteran leadership of Draymond Green have kept the Dubs in the Play-In hunt. However, a string of narrow losses in early March has highlighted the thin margin for error this roster faces. They are a team that can beat anyone on a given night. Yet, they frequently find themselves outmuscled by the length and depth of the West’s emerging powerhouses like Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

Identifying the missing piece

It is clear that the Warriors’ shopping list starts with size, versatility, and elite connective tissue. The front office can chase an immediate-impact veteran-style prospect. Alternatively, they can opt for a raw, high-ceiling wing who can carry the torch once the current legends hang up their sneakers. The Warriors’ defensive rating has hovered in the middle of the pack this season. Their rebounding has often been their Achilles' heel. They need a player who can operate within Steve Kerr’s complex offensive system. They are looking for someone who can pass, cut, and shoot.

That said, the Dubs also desperately need a physical presence who can switch multiple positions and protect the rim. The 2026 class offers a fascinating mix of “ready-made” college stars and “one-and-done” physical specimens. That makes this March Madness the ultimate proving ground for the Warriors' next big swing.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

If the Warriors are looking for a prospect who screams “Warriors DNA,” look no further than Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg. The 6'9 forward has been a statistical darling this season. He ranks second in the nation in Box Plus/Minus and has emerged as a Swiss Army knife for the Wolverines. Lendeborg is a high-level processor who facilitates from the high post, crashes the glass with tenacity, and blocks shots at an elite rate.

This March, he will lead a top-seeded Michigan team that relies heavily on his ability to anchor the defense while initiating sets on the other end. For a Golden State team that values quick decision-making, Lendeborg fits like a glove. He doesn't need 20 shots to dominate a game, and his defensive versatility would allow him to slot perfectly into those small-ball lineups.

Nate Ament, Tennessee

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On the other end of the spectrum is Nate Ament. He is a 6'10 wing from Tennessee who represents the kind of high-upside gamble the Warriors might need to reinvigorate their future. Ament is the quintessential modern NBA wing. He is long, fluid, and capable of scoring from all three levels. Yes, his efficiency has fluctuated during his freshman campaign. Still, his flashes of brilliance are undeniable. He possesses the height to shoot over defenders and the lateral quickness to become a disruptive force on the perimeter.

During the tournament, all eyes will be on how Ament handles the physical pressure of postseason play. If he can prove that his jumper is consistent and his defensive motor is revved up, he becomes a tantalizing option for the Warriors.

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Finally, the Warriors must keep a close eye on Florida’s Thomas Haugh as the Gators look to defend their national title. At 6'9, Haugh is a relentless competitor who does the dirty work that winning teams require. He is a dynamic finisher at the rim and a disruptive defender who can switch onto guards or battle in the trenches with bigs. Unlike some of the more heralded prospects, Haugh excels in a role that doesn't require the ball in his hands. That makes him an ideal fit for a Golden State roster that already features high-usage creators like Curry and Butler. His tenacity on the offensive boards and his improved perimeter shooting make him a plug-and-play candidate. Haugh is good enough to contribute from day one. In a tournament where every possession is a war, Haugh’s ability to impact the game through sheer effort and intelligence will be a major storyline for NBA scouts.

Draft strategy

The 2026 NBA Draft will be a defining moment for Mike Dunleavy Jr and the Warriors. Whether they choose the polished, high-IQ game of Lendeborg, the limitless ceiling of Ament, or the battle-tested grit of Haugh, they must strike gold. This March Madness is a live audition for the next chapter of Golden State Warriors basketball.

The franchise cannot afford a safe pick that results in a bench warmer. They need a difference-maker who can bridge the gap between their storied past and an uncertain future. As the tournament unfolds, these three prospects will have the chance to prove they belong in the blue and gold. The Warriors are watching, and so should you.