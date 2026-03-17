The WNBA and the WNBA Players Association (WNBPA) are still going through long meetings aimed at finding a compromise for a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and avoiding a lockout.

The daily negotiations in New York have stretched for up to 12 to 15 hours, according to multiple reports, as the WNBA and the WNBPA continue to lay out their demands.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou said there is momentum toward having a season this year. The WNBA is coming off a stellar season, which saw the league set unprecedented numbers in attendance, viewership, and merchandise sales.

She pointed out that revenue share is the biggest issue for the WNBA and the WNBPA amid the lengthy negotiations for the new CBA. The initial deadline of March 10 has already elapsed.

“We've talked about how the players are asking for a revenue-share system where they get gross revenue, and they think that what the league is asking for wouldn't be enough in terms of that actual split,” added Philippou.

“The league, on the other hand, is saying that the player's system would cost them hundreds of millions of dollars. So they need to sort that out. That's obviously the million-dollar question here.”

An update on the WNBA CBA Negotiations on NBA Today: there is optimism that an agreement will be reached — it’s a matter of if, not when. The biggest sticking point right now is the revenue share, @alexaphilippou reports: pic.twitter.com/SQlnKhQvA0 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 16, 2026

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Currently, based on the old CBA, the revenue share only kicks in if the league exceeds a growth target, which hikes up every year. The players receive less than 10% of the WNBA's total revenue, according to a report from Forbes.

The WNBPA is demanding an increase to 27-30%, while the WNBA wants it at around 15%.

“Both sides are saying that progress is happening, even if it's a little bit slower than we would all like,” added Philippou.

“I think it's important to note that it feels like we are on track to have a WNBA season this year. The question is exactly how much the schedule will have to be adjusted because these negotiations are taking so long.”

The WNBPA has repeatedly said players are willing to go on strike if the WNBA refuses to agree to their demands.