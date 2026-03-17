The New Jersey Devils took on the Boston Bruins on Monday night. It was a game the Devils had no postseason stake in. However, it could've been huge for the Bruins. Unfortunately for Boston, Devils forward Paul Cotter prevented them from celebrating with both points in tow.

Cotter scored a pretty overtime goal in a rather chaotic sequence near the end of the period. The puck was loose for most of the play, but they were able to get it up ice, allowing Cotter to put home the shot. After the game, the Devils forward explained what went down on the ice.

“We were kind of hemmed in and there was a little craziness going on and I remember right when the puck was up, I took a peek at the clock and knew it was winding down,” Cotter said, via NHL.com. “I looked at Dougie (Hamilton) and he yelled to keep going so I tried to do something quick and happy it went in.”

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This was not Cotter's only goal of the game, either. The Devils forward also opened the scoring in the third period. His third-period marker gave New Jersey a 3-2 lead in the final frame of regulation. However, David Pastrnak scored shortly thereafter to tie things 3-3.

The Devils are now at the 70-point mark on this season. Unfortunately, New Jersey is essentially out of the playoff race. They remain 11 points back of the Bruins despite defeating them on Monday night. New Jersey returns to action on Wednesday night when they take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.