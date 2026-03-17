In the first half of the Houston Rockets' 100-92 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, things were going according to routine for superstar Kevin Durant. He scored 16 points through the first 24 minutes of the game as the Rockets took a six-point lead, 57-51. But Durant's second half did not go according to plan, to say the least.

The Lakers mixed up their coverage on Durant, as they dared the other Rockets players to beat them. With Alperen Sengun out, this looked to be a more viable tactic than ever. And it worked; Durant was held scoreless for the first 23 or so minutes of the second half, with his lone two points during that span coming with just 30 seconds remaining in the game.

This disappearing act was rather jarring from one of the best scorers in the NBA, and as a result, he received some rather loud clowning on social media — especially from bettors.

“Bra what Kevin Durant just did is criminal that s**t is crazy. At halftime looking at this I’m like yea this s**t cashing easy. This man had 0 points in the 2nd half. That 2 point shot wit 30 seconds don’t count u are f**king terrible,” X user @DoYourHomeworkJ wrote.

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“Praising and praising Durant only for him to got scared with double team. And scoring just 2 garbage points in the 2nd half,” @kimkarlocastro added.

“Kevin Durant only scores 2 points in a close game all half? You can’t tell me these players are paid off 🤣,” @KingSenay furthered.

“Kevin Durant hamburger helper hair having a** about to talk about f**k our parlays too. You sold us for a couple more bucks, you scored 2 points the whole second half. You f**king sissy, you corny as f**k you gumpy goofy b***h,” @PayMe_inPizza expressed.

The Lakers deserve credit for shutting down Durant, but never has rational basketball sense mattered to bettors who just lost out on a scrumptious payday.