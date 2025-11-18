The Los Angeles Clippers are in a deeper hole following their 110-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Monday. They are now 4-10 and remain winless through two outings in their current seven-game road trip.

The Clippers nearly notched their fifth win of the season, however, at the expense of the Sixers, but a controversial no-call late in the contest apparently helped Philadelphia escape with the victory instead.

With the 76ers ahead by just two points and the Clippers with ball possession, Los Angeles star guard James Harden pulled up from behind the arc for what could be a go-ahead triple with six seconds left in regulation. The former NBA Most Valuable Player missed the shot, but he also appeared to have been fouled by 76ers defender Quentin Grimes, who also didn't seemingly give Harden enough landing space. Unfortunately, no whistle was blown. Harden managed to get the ball back for another 3-point try, but missed it as well.

As it turned out, there should have been a foul called on Grimes, as reinforced by the NBA's Last Two Minute report on the game.

“Grimes (PHI) makes contact with Harden's (LAC) left arm, which affects his jump shot attempt,” read the report that was published on the NBA's official website.

The report simply compounds the frustration of Harden and the Clippers over how the game ended.

Harden's 28 points in the contest also went for naught, though; he needed 25 attempts from the floor to get those.

The Clippers, who have won just once in their last nine outings, will continue their road trip this coming Thursday against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center in Orlando.