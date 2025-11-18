The Philadelphia 76ers came out on top against the Los Angeles Clippers, but there was a controversial no-call late in the fourth quarter that could have changed the outcome. James Harden attempted a three-pointer with six seconds left in the game, and it looked like Quentin Grimes may have hit his elbow in the same motion. There was no foul called, and the 76ers ended up walking away with the win.

After the game, Grimes was asked about the shot attempt from Harden.

“I might have fouled him, I might have not. But that's not my call to make,” Grimes said via Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports.

Expect to see this non-call on the Last 2-Minute Report for Clippers-Sixers. Quentin Grimes clearly fouls James Harden on his go-ahead 3-pointer and the officials swallow their whistles. pic.twitter.com/5G32T6jap3 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

There was a pool report about the play, and a reporter asked referee Curtis Blair why there was a foul not called on James Harden’s three-point jumper.

“During live play, it was deemed that Grimes legally contested Harden’s three-point shot,” Blair said.

The NBA did make changes to what would be considered a foul on a jump shot, but it was only on the hand-to-hand contact after the shot is released. Grimes looked like he actually hit Harden's elbow, which could have affected the shot, and that should be considered a foul. That probably cost the Clippers the game, because Harden would have gone to the line for free throws, and he's pretty good when he gets there.

“I thought it was a foul,” Harden said via Law Murray of The Athletic. “I had another opportunity, too. They went to a box-and-1, and they kind of switched it up a bit. It kind of threw us off and took my aggressiveness away a little bit, but I thought I had a good opportunity at it.”

The Clippers have had a rough start to the season due to all the injuries they've suffered, and the 76ers have been dealing with the opposite. After an injury-riddled season last year, it looks like they're healthy this season, and it's showing.