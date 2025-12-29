Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and unpredictability go hand in hand. Whether it be his health status or sponsorship dealings, the two-time NBA Finals MVP frequently keeps fans on their toes. One area where he clearly likes to maintain consistency is his hairstyle. Despite occasionally sporting some changes in the summer, Leonard usually keeps his braids intact during the regular season. He may need to get his barber on the phone after Sunday's shenanigans, however.

Following a magnificent display that saw him score 50 points for the first time in his Hall of Fame career, Leonard was doused with water after entering the Clippers' locker room. He had a simple reply to the horseplay.

“I'm sending all y'all an invoice,” the three-time All-NBA First-Team selection told his teammates. “Y'all gotta get my hair braided again.”

James Harden: "What he have? 55? 55 Double nickel. First career 50-point game." Kawhi Leonard: "It felt great. 55. Second person…" *Gets water shower* KW: "I'm sending all y'all an invoice. Y'all gotta get my hair braided again." (via @LAClippers)

pic.twitter.com/XrFP8ETzL0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 29, 2025

Article Continues Below

Considering what Leonard's sensational performance did for team and fan morale, the Clippers may want to accept that request. LA (10-21) entered the Intuit Dome on a three-game winning streak, having earned blowout victories over both the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets in recent days, and a 112-99 trouncing of the Detroit Pistons (24-8) should give this group even more confidence going forward.

The Clippers as a whole deserve a ton of credit for holding the Eastern Conference leaders to 41 percent shooting from the field and 24 percent shooting from beyond the arc, but Kawhi Leonard was in a class of his own in this game. He dropped 55 points on just 26 shots, while also posting 11 rebounds, five steals and three blocks. LA's title window has ostensibly closed, as illustrated by its 13th-place standing in the West, but a rejuvenated No. 2 could significantly change the complexion of this campaign.

The Clippers must do what they can to rectify this hair situation as soon as possible, for they desperately need Leonard to stay mentally focused on basketball. The Claw has surpassed 30 points in three of his last four contests. He will try to boost his squad to a fifth consecutive win Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.