The Utah Jazz could open the new year severely shorthanded after listing key starters Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George as questionable for their first matchup of 2026 against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to the latest injury report.

Markkanen is dealing with a left knee contusion, while George is battling an illness as Utah begins a four-game road trip at Intuit Dome. This trip is after Utah's recent loss to the Boston Celtics. Regardless, heading into the trip, their availability looms large for a Jazz team already navigating one of the league’s lengthiest injury reports.

Utah has ruled out Ace Bailey (left hip flexor strain), Jusuf Nurkic (left first MTP sprain), Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery), Kevin Love (rest), Georges Niang (left foot fourth metatarsal stress reaction), John Tonje, and Elijah Harkless (both on G League two-way assignments). That list effectively removes four projected starters from the rotation, with Markkanen and George the final major questions.

Will Keyonte George still play for the Jazz against the Clippers?

George was also listed as questionable with an illness ahead of Utah’s recent game against Boston. However, he ultimately played. George delivered one of the best performances of his season. The guard led the Jazz with 37 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in the 129-119 loss to the Celtics. It just wasn't enough as Derrick White scored 27 points for Boston, including 13 in the fourth quarter, as the Celtics clamped down defensively. White also made history with seven blocks.

Markkanen’s knee issue is hopefully minor. However, Utah may opt for caution with its All-Star forward early in January. Markkanen leads the Jazz with 27.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, George is averaging 24.6 points and 6.8 assists. The Markkanen-George duo is one of the highest-scoring pairings in the NBA this season.

Utah enters the game 12-20. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is 11-21 but riding a five-game winning streak. The Clippers are also shorthanded, missing Bradley Beal, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Chris Paul, and Ivica Zubac.