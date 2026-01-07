The Los Angeles Clippers are set to play the New York Knicks on the road in a Wednesday night affair. The Clippers are dealing with some injury trouble, however. James Harden is among the players listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Harden is battling right shoulder soreness. LA is monitoring the situation ahead of the game. The Clippers would obviously love to have Harden on the floor, but they will also proceed with caution.

Here's everything we know about James Harden's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Knicks.

Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

James Harden's injury status vs. Knicks

Harden is currently listed as probable to play, per the NBA injury report.

The 13-22 Clippers are looking to climb back into the playoff conversation in the Western Conference. LA is just 13-22 at the moment, which places them 12th in the West. Meanwhile, the 23-13 Knicks are in third place in the Eastern Conference.

As for the question of if James Harden is playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is most likely.

Article Continues Below

Clippers' injury report

Five Clippers are listed on the injury report for Wednesday night's game against the Knicks.

James Harden (right shoulder soreness): Probable

Bradley Beal (left hip fracture): Out

Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring injury management): Out

Derrick Jones Jr. (right knee sprain): Out

Chris Paul (not with team): Out

Knicks' injury report

The Knicks have two players listed on the injury report for Wednesday night.