The Los Angeles Clippers steamrolled the Utah Jazz 118-101 on Thursday, earning their sixth straight win. Amazingly, the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard dominated again, with a 45-point masterpiece despite a bloody nose.

Kawhi Leonard is single-handedly putting the Jazz away

Leonard finished with 45 points on 16 of 29 shooting, including 6 of 16 from the three-point line. Additionally, he had seven rebounds. This was another great game in a hot streak that also included a 55-point domination by Leonard. The Clippers jumped out to a 31-17 lead after the first quarter. When the fourth quarter began, the Clippers led 82-81. But Leonard helped power the Clippers to victory, as they ran away with it in the final stanza.

Kawhi Leonard over the LA Clippers' 6-game winning streak: 32 PTS – 12 REBS – 3 ASTS – 3 STLS – 2 BLKS

41 PTS – 8 REBS- 5 ASTS

28 PTS – 6 REBS – 6 ASTS – 3 STLS – 1 BLK

55 PTS -11 REBS – 2 ASTS – 5 STLS – 3 STLS

33 PTS – 4 REBS – 5 ASTS – 3 STLS – 1 BLK

45 PTS – 7 REBS – 3 ASTS… — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 2, 2026

Leonard did this all despite having a bloody nose. Overall, he played well enough to help the Clippers run away with it in the fourth quarter. Leonard has had a great week, and it continued with another great performance. In addition to his performance, James Harden also helped, adding 20 points on 5 of 14 shooting. Nicolas Batum came off the bench with 14 points.

Blood on his nose don't matter, Kawhi Leonard has 45

The Clippers had been in an awful funk for the majority of the first two months. However, a recent surge has put them back into the conversation. It's no surprise that this has coincided with Leonard's resurgence. Throughout the six-game winning streak, it has included wins against top-tier teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, and Houston Rockets.

Leonard playing through pain and producing at his best rate in a while has potentially given the Clippers a spark as they attempt to climb out of the hole they dug. Next, he will get another chance to stay hot against a top team, as the Clippers host the Boston Celtics next.