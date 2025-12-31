The Los Angeles Clippers have been playing some improved basketball of late, winning five straight games thanks in large part to some monster stat lines put up by Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers still sit ten games below .500 and well below the playoff line in the Western Conference, but for the first time this season, there seems to be some optimism around the team.

With the Clippers' struggles to open up the year, some expected that the team may look to trade veteran players like James Harden and embrace a rebuild. However, the team's mini-turnaround may put that speculation on hold.

“…the Clippers have no plans of hosting a fire sale in these next five weeks,” reported Sam Amick of The Athletic. “With owner Steve Ballmer continuing his eternal mandate to remain competitive, and no first-round pick in 2026 to incentivize a tank job, the Clippers want to climb out of this massive hole they’ve dug for themselves. Especially after this recent five-game winning streak that has restored some internal hope.”

Amick also noted that “team and league sources say there are no signs as of yet of Harden wanting out.”

If the Clippers were to look to trade Harden, he would likely have a number of suitors on the market, considering that he is still putting up big numbers despite his advanced age.

However, for now, it seems that Los Angeles is content to try to continue to dig out of the massive hole they've dug themselves in the Western Conference.

If Kawhi Leonard can continue putting up 20-plus point halves on a nightly basis, that goal might not be too unrealistic after all.

In any case, the Clippers are next set to take the floor on New Year's Day at home against the Utah Jazz. Tipoff for that game is set for 10:30 pm ET.