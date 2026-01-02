Kawhi Leonard keeps on humming, and the Los Angeles Clippers have been following his lead. Leonard could not have asked for a better start to the new calendar year, as he put up 45 points on 16-29 shooting from the field to lead the Clippers to their sixth consecutive victory in a 118-101 win over the Utah Jazz.

Leonard has been on a heater as of late, and it looks like he has completely put his injury woes in the rearview mirror. He looks like one of the best players in the NBA at the moment, and there seems to be no stopping him and the Clippers' ascent as they look to redeem themselves from a horrid start to the 2025-26 campaign.

But there is indeed a way for the start of 2026 to become even better for Leonard. In particular, he's looking for his Clippers star running mate James Harden to make this particular change to his eating habits in a hilarious clip that was played at Intuit Dome on Thursday during intermission.

“Happy new year. And I have a New Year's resolution for my teammate James Harden. I want to see if he could eat food without getting it in his beard,” Leonard said, via Joey Linn of SI.

Kawhi Leonard has a New Year’s resolution for James Harden: “Eat food without getting it in his beard all year.” pic.twitter.com/7BQKpLkbNH — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) January 2, 2026

Kawhi Leonard has to be in MVP talks if Clippers' hot run continues

Leonard has been playing out of his mind during the Clippers' ongoing winning streak; over the past six games, he's been averaging 39 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 4.2 stocks (steals plus blocks) on an uber-efficient 53/44/94 shooting splits.

It's not quite clear just how long Leonard can keep this level of play going. But for someone with an extensive injury history, this is nothing short of unbelievable. It looked as though he was already on the downturn of his career, with injuries preventing him from ever reaching his full potential. But Leonard has been unlocked as of late, and he's been the best player in the league over the past few weeks.