Kawhi Leonard got honest about Chris Paul's controversial departure from the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2025-26 NBA season.

Paul reunited with the Clippers this past offseason as it turned out that this season will be the last of his career. However, after appearing in 16 games, the Los Angeles organization sent the veteran guard home earlier this month in what was a stunning decision for the rest of the league.

Leonard reflected on the events of the decision following a team practice on Sunday, per reporter Joey Linn. He stated he had shock towards the news, supporting the notion that Paul has been positive and was a team player throughout his short stint.

“Surprised at it. He’s always been a willing teammate when I’ve spoke to him. Only thing I could talk about is our conversations. And they’ve always been positive and team-forward. I didn’t have nothing to do with it. I didn’t even know what was going on,” Leonard said.

Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers parting ways with Chris Paul: “Surprised at it. He’s always been a willing teammate when I’ve spoke to him. Only thing I could talk about is our conversations. And they’ve always been positive and team-forward. I didn’t have nothing to do with it. I… pic.twitter.com/cjyVw0a5dE — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 14, 2025

What lies ahead for Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

It's clear that Kawhi Leonard doesn't hold any ill will towards Chris Paul. Even though their time together didn't pan out the way they hoped, Leonard revealed that he didn't have a role in Paul's exit from the Clippers.

In the meantime, Leonard will hope to remain on the court as long as possible while staying healthy. Los Angeles has struggled to ignite a big win streak to return to the playoff picture, suffering losses that have held them back significantly.

In the 15 games Leonard took part in this season, the Clippers have a 4-11 record with him and 2-8 without his services. He is averaging 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is shooting 48.6% from the field, including 38% from beyond the arc, and 97.3% from the free-throw line.

Los Angeles has a 6-19 record on the season, holding the 14th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Sacramento Kings while trailing the Portland Trail Blazers by three games and Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks by 3.5 games.

The Clippers will continue preparations for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET.