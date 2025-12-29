Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard exploded for a career-high performance on Sunday, scoring 55 points in a 112-99 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons at the Intuit Dome. The 34-year-old scoring feat tied the single-game franchise record previously set by teammate James Harden in November.

“Oh, yeah, it was great,” Leonard said following the win. “I got to just stay focused and stay in the Zen because we got games coming back. One day off games for about two weeks, but I'm going to enjoy this one tonight, and yeah, I'm happy we got the win.”

Leonard’s offensive explosion came with incredible efficiency. He shot 17-of-26 from the field, 5-of-10 from three-point range, and 16-of-17 from the free-throw line, ending his streak of 64 consecutive made free throws. He recorded 11 rebounds, five steals, and three blocks in 39 minutes of action. Surprisingly, he reached 51 points by the final minute of the third quarter, surpassing his previous career high of 45 points set in January 2019 with the Toronto Raptors against the Utah Jazz.

The third quarter was Leonard’s signature period, as he poured in 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including eight jumpers and three three-pointers. This 26-point frame was a career-high for points scored in a single quarter across his combined 900 NBA regular-season and playoff games. Scoring was only part of Leonard’s story — his five steals and three blocks helped make his night one for the history books. He is now the only player to post a 55-point, five-steal, three-block game since steals were officially recorded in 1973-74, and only the second player in franchise history to reach 40+ points in consecutive home games, joining Bob McAdoo.

Leonard opted to sit with less than a minute remaining, even after head coach Tyronn Lue informed him late in the fourth quarter that one more point would give him sole possession of the Clippers’ single-game scoring record. It’s classic Leonard, thinking long-term and putting the team ahead of personal milestones after dealing with knee, ankle, and foot injuries earlier in 2025. Leonard has only missed 10 games this season and has gradually increased his minutes to carry a heavier workload.

Harden, who shares the franchise scoring record with Leonard, celebrated the achievement in the locker room, teasing his teammate for taking so long to reach 50 points in a game despite his 14-year NBA career. Harden contributed 28 points of his own, while Nicolas Batum chipped in 12. The Clippers shot 47% from the field, and Leonard’s historic night was the primary driver of Los Angeles to carry on its season-best four-game winning streak.

Leonard has been unstoppable lately, scoring 32, 41, 28, and 55 points in the Clippers’ last four double-digit wins. They will look to continue this momentum when they host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.