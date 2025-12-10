Since emerging onto the scene, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers has been compared to Chris Paul. Both can control the tempo, involve others, and rise to the occasion.

Now that the Los Angeles Clippers have let Chris Paul go following a bitter breakup, Haliburton is weighing in on the saga, per The Numbers on the Board Podcast.

During the show, co-host Kenny Beecham said he talked to Haliburton about whether star players care if an organization “do their players wrong,” and Haliburton was as straight up as can be.

“A lot of players just want to get paid,” Haliburton said.

Currently, Haliburton is out for the season after sustaining an ACL injury during the NBA Finals. Before being let go, Paul was averaging 2.9 points and 3.3 assists per game while playing off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Clippers and Pacers have the same record of 6-18. The Clippers are dealing with a series of injuries and off-court problems, whereas the Pacers are missing Haliburton.

This comes after Paul announced it would be his final NBA season. However, Paul is reportedly reconsidering that after the Clippers let him go. Meanwhile, Haliburton's remarks shed light on what has become increasingly common among many NBA players.

It's more about the money than it is about the game

Deion Sanders, in his fledgling attempt at rapping, released a “hit” called “Must be the Money” in the early 1990s. That can easily describe the mindset many players have today in the NBA.

Money has become their top priority, ahead of team conflicts and loyalty. Now, in Chris Paul's case, he has done his part throughout his career. So he can go out on his own terms and feel secure within himself.

However, the cream of the crop seems to focus on getting the big bucks rather than on winning a championship.