The Los Angeles Clippers have a team full of talent after what they were able to do in the offseason. That means at some point, there will be players on the outside looking in, and that may be what the future holds for Kobe Brown after their Clippers declined his fourth-year option, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“The Los Angeles Clippers will decline the fourth-year $4.79 million team option on Kobe Brown for the 2026-27 season, league sources told HoopsHype. Brown, the 30th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, will become an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming offseason,” Scotto wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Brown has just played in 87 games for the Clippers in the past three seasons, as he hasn't had much of a chance to solidify himself on the roster.

As of now, there doesn't seem to be much room for Brown to grow on the Clippers when looking at who they have at his position already. Players such as Bradley Beal and James Harden will be getting major minutes, of course, but then he's still behind Kris Dunn, Nicolas Batum, Chris Paul, and others if he wants minutes.

At the same time, the Clippers have bought into a full veteran rotation, with John Collins being the youngest player getting consistent minutes, and he's 28. That means that the only way Brown might see minutes is if there is an injury or someone is in foul trouble.

Hopefully, whatever minutes Brown is able to get, he can make the most of them and show the Clippers that he deserves a new contract with them.

The Clippers are currently 2-2, and looking to get off to a nice start to the season as they battle in the competitive Western Conference. They have the talent to do so, but it will be about whether they can come together as a group and make it click.