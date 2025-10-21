Former Los Angeles Clippers teammates Lou Williams and Blake Griffin revisited lingering emotions surrounding Griffin’s 2018 trade to the Detroit Pistons during a recent episode of FanDuel’s Run It Back, where both players appeared as guests.

Griffin reflected on how his feelings toward the Clippers’ front office have changed over time, clarifying that his frustration had been aimed at management rather than his former teammates.

“I think it lessens over time. I didn't really feel any animosity, especially not towards any of the players — you definitely sort of feel it to people that made the actual decision,” Griffin said. “But I mean, the wound heals and that sting feels less and less. He also went from Dallas, which is a great city, to LA, which is a great city a lot of people want to play in. So his situation's not that bad. He's on a great franchise. So I would expect him to just be back to business this season.”

Lou Williams recalls Blake Griffin’s cold return to Los Angeles after his 2018 Clippers trade

Griffin was referring to Luka Doncic, who was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year in a blockbuster deal that reshaped the Western Conference. Drawing from his own experience, Griffin compared Doncic’s transition to his own in 2018, when he was unexpectedly dealt to Detroit midway through the season despite recently signing a five-year, $171 million contract with the Clippers.

Williams, who played alongside Griffin during the 2017-18 season before the trade, challenged Griffin’s comments by recalling a perceived cold reunion following the transaction.

“I don't know, Blake,” Williams interjected. “I don't remember you speaking to me when you came back to LA that first time. I don't think you showed a lot of love that first time you came back.”

Griffin appeared momentarily caught off guard, asking, “Came back to LA or in Detroit?”

Williams clarified, “No, when you came back to LA to play.”

Article Continues Below

The exchange drew laughter from the Run It Back panel but also highlighted how the emotions tied to Griffin’s abrupt departure from the Clippers still resonate years later. The trade marked a major turning point for the franchise — coming just months after the Clippers had declared Griffin their long-term cornerstone with an elaborate re-signing presentation featuring the phrase “Clipper for life.”

Griffin’s Clippers legacy and past tensions with the franchise resurface

During his tenure with the Clippers from 2010 to 2018, Griffin averaged 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game across 504 appearances. A five-time All-Star with Los Angeles, he helped define the “Lob City” era alongside Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan, turning the team into a perennial playoff contender and one of the league’s most entertaining squads.

Griffin’s relationship with Clippers ownership, particularly with team chairman Steve Ballmer, became a focal point following his exit. During his first game back in Los Angeles as a member of the Pistons, cameras captured Griffin walking past Ballmer without acknowledging him during pregame introductions, a moment that fueled speculation about the depth of his frustration toward the organization.

Williams’ lighthearted yet pointed comment on Run It Back appeared to resurface those tensions, offering a rare glimpse into how trades can strain personal dynamics within NBA locker rooms. Despite the brief confrontation, both players maintained a respectful tone throughout the segment, signaling that any past grievances have largely faded with time.

The conversation underscored the human side of professional basketball, where abrupt roster changes can leave emotional imprints even on veteran players. For the Clippers, Griffin’s trade marked the end of an era defined by playoff hopes, high-flying highlights, and eventual heartbreak.

While Griffin’s career continued with stops in Detroit, Brooklyn, and Boston before his retirement, and Williams later became one of the most celebrated sixth men in NBA history, their exchange on Run It Back served as a reminder of how personal and lasting the business side of basketball can be.