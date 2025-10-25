Chris Paul recently opened up about one of the wildest moments in NBA history, the infamous 2011 trade that would have paired him with Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers. Speaking with ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, the veteran guard reflected on the moment that changed the trajectory of his career and, arguably, the league itself, per Andscape.

Back in December 2011, reports of a three-team blockbuster between the Lakers, New Orleans Hornets, and Houston Rockets sent shockwaves through the NBA. The deal would have sent Paul to Los Angeles in exchange for a package headlined by Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom. At just 26, Paul was one of the best point guards in the world, and the thought of him teaming up with Bryant had Lakers fans dreaming of another championship run.

But that dream never came true. Then NBA commissioner David Stern, whose league temporarily owned the Hornets at the time, vetoed the deal. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss later explained that the confusion stemmed from miscommunication between Stern and Hornets general manager Dell Demps, who allegedly approved the trade without getting the final word from the league office. The fallout was immediate. Fans were furious, players were blindsided, and a generation of “what if” debates began that still linger today.

Stern later clarified that the trade might have gone through if the Lakers front office had shown more patience. “We thought we could redo the deal,” he said years later. “But Mitch Kupchak panicked and moved Odom to Dallas. So, the piece wasn’t even there for us to play with.”

Paul Reflects on His Career and Kobe Connection

During his conversation with Spears, Paul was asked what stands out most about his NBA journey. Surprisingly, it wasn’t the countless assists or his run with multiple All-Star teams, but his work as president of the players’ union. “For all of us to have health insurance for retired players, that’s No. 1,” Paul said. “It’s selfless. It’s something bigger than the game.”

Yet even with that pride, Paul admitted that the failed Lakers trade remains etched in his memory. “The thing I look back on and I’ll be like, dang, that’s crazy. I can’t believe that happened? It’ll probably be that trade with me and Kobe,” Paul said. “I vividly remember the conversation we had that night. I’ll talk about it one day. But that was just a wild situation.”

As for Kobe Bryant’s passing, Paul described it as something he still struggles to process. “It’s almost just like we haven’t talked in a while,” he said softly.

Over a decade later, the image of Paul feeding Bryant for game-winning jumpers remains one of the great what-ifs in basketball lore. For Paul, it’s more than just a lost opportunity, it’s a reminder of how unpredictable and human this game can be.