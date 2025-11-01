Tennessee Volunteers defensive leader Arion Carter remains questionable and is considered a game-time decision for Saturday night’s nationally ranked Week 10 contest against the Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium, per On3’s Pete Nakos. It’s the third consecutive day he has carried that designation.

The junior linebacker continues to battle turf toe, an injury that prevented him from playing during the Vols’ 56–34 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend. He traveled with the team to Lexington but did not suit up.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Smyrna native has been the backbone of Tennessee’s defense this season, leading the 14th-ranked Volunteers (6–2, 3–2 SEC) with 61 total tackles. Carter has also registered 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two pass breakups through seven starts.

Carter’s absence was felt against Kentucky, though redshirt freshman Edwin Spillman stepped up in his place with a strong performance, finishing with a game-high 15 tackles, more than double any other player on the field.

Tennessee adjusted its defensive alignment for that particular game, opening in a 4–3 set instead of its typical 4–2 nickel package. Spillman, along with Jeremiah Telander and freshman Jadon Perlotte, formed the starting linebacker trio in Carter’s absence.

Article Continues Below

If Carter remains unavailable for Saturday’s matchup, defensive coordinator Tim Banks will likely rely again on that young core. Perlotte has seen an uptick in snaps over the past three SEC games, while second-year linebacker Jordan Burns and freshman Jaedon Harmon could also rotate in.

Another option is Ben Bolton, who also missed the Kentucky game due to injury but was notably absent from this week’s report, hinting at a potential return.

Tennessee’s injury list also includes cornerbacks Jermod McCoy (torn ACL) and Rickey Gibson III (upper body), along with freshman wide receiver Travis Smith (foot), all ruled out. Carter’s final status will be confirmed officially 90 minutes before kickoff.

Saturday’s matchup has major playoff implications, with both teams at 6–2 and fighting to stay in contention. It’s the second straight meeting between Josh Heupel’s Vols and his alma mater, Oklahoma, after Tennessee’s 25–15 win in Norman last year. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.