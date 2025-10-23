The LA Clippers officially kicked off their season with their highly anticipated opener against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, the game essentially ended after one quarter of play.

Despite saying they felt ready for the start of the season in their two practice days Monday and Tuesday, the Clippers came out and got smoked by the Jazz.

The Clippers trailed the Jazz 19-9 within five minutes of tipoff and proceeded to allow a 23-5 run shortly after that to trail 43-19 after one quarter of play.

Well… The LA Clippers have turned the ball over 7 times in the 1st quarter and trail the Jazz 35-16 just nine minutes into their season opener. Utah is 14-of-17 from the field. pic.twitter.com/loN3YEndcG — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

season opener the Clippers show the Clippers thing! worst team(seaon opener)this evening! — AJ (@AjBontilao) October 23, 2025

I was worried about this game. Still early. — Kevin Richards (@bdpjumbi) October 23, 2025

LA recorded nine turnovers in the opening period, including on four consecutive plays as the Jazz piled on the points.

Things didn't get much better after that, with the Jazz outscoring the Clippers 35-28 in the second quarter to lead 78-47 at halftime.

Clippers trail the Jazz at the half, 78-47. James Harden: 13 pts, 1 reb, 6 asts

Ivica Zubac: 13 pts, 1 reb

Brook Lopez: 9 pts, 2 rebs Lauri Markkanen: 15 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts

Walker Kessler: 15 pts, 6 rebs, 3 asts

Keyonte George: 11 pts, 7 asts

Brice Sensabaugh: 10 pts, 2 stls pic.twitter.com/brvchRMJA5 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 23, 2025

That drew an enormous response from basketball fans confused at what they were watching.

Didn’t think I’d use this video this early in the season but appropriate pic.twitter.com/DZIzgzeH6V — Justin W (@LAClippersFilm) October 23, 2025

I'm old enough to remember the Clippers losing by 51 early in the 20-21 season to Dallas. Meant nothing. pic.twitter.com/39MPFbBU8O — Adam Auslund (@followAdamA) October 23, 2025

Clippers playing with no aspiration to start the season. — Trang (@traaang) October 23, 2025

I have seen thousands of Clippers games and that’s somehow one of the most embarrassing quarters they’ve ever put together. Impressive! https://t.co/Xw5CdHz7B6 — Robert Flom (@RichHomieFlom) October 23, 2025

The Clippers got out of bed, saw the Jazz on the schedule, and decided they didn’t need to show up for the first game of the season. Nobody does it like them — Robert Flom (@RichHomieFlom) October 23, 2025

Clippers down 37 to a team that started Svi Mykhailiuk pic.twitter.com/GsyPhX593v — 𝙎𝙠𝙮𝙚𝙙 🇦🇺 (@SkyedOKC) October 23, 2025

The Clippers score can’t be real pic.twitter.com/EJ0fEGElwh — 🌨️ (@NotLikeRuss) October 23, 2025

The Clippers' deficit reached as many as 37 points with 7:44 remaining in the third quarter, trailing the Jazz 91-54.

LA trailed by 28 points after three quarters of play, 108-80. Ivica Zubac had a team-high 19 points to go along with six rebounds. James Harden added 15 points and 11 assists. Derrick Jones Jr. scored 12 points, all in the third quarter. Kawhi Leonard struggled through three, recording just 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field.