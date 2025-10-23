The LA Clippers officially kicked off their season with their highly anticipated opener against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, the game essentially ended after one quarter of play.

Despite saying they felt ready for the start of the season in their two practice days Monday and Tuesday, the Clippers came out and got smoked by the Jazz.

The Clippers trailed the Jazz 19-9 within five minutes of tipoff and proceeded to allow a 23-5 run shortly after that to trail 43-19 after one quarter of play.

LA recorded nine turnovers in the opening period, including on four consecutive plays as the Jazz piled on the points.

Things didn't get much better after that, with the Jazz outscoring the Clippers 35-28 in the second quarter to lead 78-47 at halftime.

That drew an enormous response from basketball fans confused at what they were watching.

Article Continues Below

The Clippers' deficit reached as many as 37 points with 7:44 remaining in the third quarter, trailing the Jazz 91-54.

LA trailed by 28 points after three quarters of play, 108-80. Ivica Zubac had a team-high 19 points to go along with six rebounds. James Harden added 15 points and 11 assists. Derrick Jones Jr. scored 12 points, all in the third quarter. Kawhi Leonard struggled through three, recording just 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field.