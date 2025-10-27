On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers improved to 2-1 on the young 2025-26 NBA season with a home win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers were led by 30 points from star Kawhi Leonard, and seem to have put their puzzling season-opening loss to the Utah Jazz fully behind them at this point.

The Blazers' organization is currently reeling after the arrest of their head coach Chauncey Billups, who was taken into custody by the FBI for alleged involvement in illegal gambling activities.

As they've been known to do, Clippers fans at the Intuit Dome on Sunday did a little bit of trolling while the Blazers were at the free throw line.

Clippers fans chanted "FBI" last night while the Trail Blazers shot free throws in the wake of Chauncey Billups' arrest for alleged gambling. (via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/C3uZ04i4FG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 27, 2025

(video via Ben Golliver of the Washington Post).

Of course, the Clippers don't exactly have room to talk when it comes to engaging in potential wrongdoing, as the team is currently under investigation by the NBA for what would be one of the biggest scandals in NBA history if it turned out to be true in Kawhi Leonard and Steve Ballmer's alleged salary cap ducking maneuver.

Article Continues Below

A strange start for the Clippers

Many fans were bewildered when the Los Angeles Clippers found themselves down by over 20 points after the first quarter in their first game of the season against the Utah Jazz, whom most pundits expect to be among the worst teams in the NBA this year. That game never ended up being competitive, laying a concerning foundation for what might come the rest of this Los Angeles season.

However, since then, the Clippers have returned home and picked up two straight wins against the Phoenix Suns and now the Portland Trail Blazers, getting them above the .500 mark for the season and easing any lingering concerns from their season-opening performance.

In any case, up next for the Clippers, the team will head north to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening. That game is slated to tip off at 11:00 PM ET.