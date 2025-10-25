James Harden reminded everyone why he’s still one of the league’s premier offensive engines. The 10-time All-Star erupted for 26 of his game-high 30 points in the first half as the Los Angeles Clippers cruised to a commanding 129-102 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night in Inglewood, CA.

Harden’s first-half masterclass, highlighted by three 3-pointers in a blistering 37-second stretch, set the tone for a statement bounce-back victory in the Clippers’ home opener.

After falling behind by nine early, Harden took control of the offense with a vintage scoring display. His rhythm and decisiveness ignited the Clippers’ turnaround, helping them outscore the Suns 38-23 in the second quarter. The Clippers went into halftime with a 16-point lead and never looked back.

Harden’s combination of efficiency and pace put the Suns on their heels. He finished the night 5-for-7 from deep and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line while also tallying seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Clippers’ offense was humming in every facet, fueled by Harden’s shotmaking and Kawhi Leonard’s steady two-way brilliance. Leonard rebounded from a sluggish opener in Utah to post 27 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with five rebounds and five assists. He scored 10 of those points in the third quarter, helping the Clippers stretch their lead to as many as 32.

Derrick Jones Jr. delivered the perfect complementary spark, going a flawless 6-for-6 from the field and hitting all five of his 3-point attempts for 17 points. The Clippers as a team shot a scorching 16-of-29 (55.2%) from beyond the arc, completely overwhelming a Suns defense that had no answers once the Clippers got rolling.

Defensively, the Clippers locked in as well, holding Phoenix to just 7-of-24 shooting in the second quarter and 7-of-22 in the third. The win was a complete turnaround from their disappointing season-opening loss in Utah, where they trailed by 37 at one point.

For Harden and the Clippers, this was more than just a bounce-back; it was a statement. The offense clicked, the defense tightened, and the team looked every bit like the veteran contender it’s built to be.