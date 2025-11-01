Tyrese Maxey reached into his bag and created a marvelous highlight during the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Maxey has had an excellent start to the 2025-26 season, the #rh of his career. Going into the NBA Cup opener, he was averaging 37.5 points, 8.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

The star guard didn't miss a step in the rivalry matchup against Boston. This particular highlight he pulled off happened during the early minutes of the third quarter. After stealing the ball from Jaylen Brown, Maxey went on the fastbreak as he converted the layup with ease.

How Tyrese Maxey, 76ers played against Celtics

Despite Tyrese Maxey's efforts, it wasn't enough as the 76ers suffered their first loss of the season to the Celtics.

Boston landed the first big punch as Philadelphia trailed 68-57 at halftime. Even as the Celtics grew their lead to be as big as 24 points, the hosts fought back as they went down to the wire. Unfortunately, Joel Embiid's last shot at the buzzer was no good as the team's rally fell short.

Rebounding and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Celtics prevailed in both categories with 45 rebounds while limiting their turnovers to 10. It wasn't the case for the 76ers, grabbing 40 rebounds but gave the ball away 18 times.

Five players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia, including Maxey. He finished with a stat line of 18 points, 11 assists, four rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. He shot 5-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Embiid came next with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 17 points and nine rebounds, VJ Edgecombe put up 17 points and five assists, while Quentin Grimes provided 16 points and three assists.

The 76ers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. ET.