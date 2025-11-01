The Milwaukee Bucks took a hit to their backcourt depth. The team announced on X that Kevin Porter Jr. suffered a right knee meniscus injury during on-court return-to-play work and will have a minor orthopedic procedure that is expected to sideline him for about four weeks. The update arrives while Porter rehabs the left ankle sprain he sustained in the season opener.

Porter had been trending toward a return from the ankle issue that knocked him out of the Oct. 22 win over the Washington Wizards. He scored 10 points with two assists in nine minutes before exiting that night, via the ESPN Box Score.

The timing stings because Milwaukee just found a groove without multiple starters. On Thursday, the Bucks beat the Golden State Warriors 120–110 with Ryan Rollins going off for 32 points and eight assists, while Myles Turner added 17 points and seven boards. The ESPN box score shows Milwaukee closed with a 33–26 fourth quarter and eight Bucks in double figures, a snapshot of how coach Doc Rivers has patched together guard minutes with Cole Anthony and Rollins.

Porter’s role still matters with him averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for Milwaukee after the trade deadline last season, via ESPN, and his downhill bursts fit well next to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rim pressure. The new meniscus setback presses Rollins and Anthony into heavier usage and leans on Turner’s screening to create cleaner looks for shooters. Fans will see this injury as a setback rather than a season-altering blow, but it forces Milwaukee to stretch its backcourt depth a little longer since Giannis has not returned to action either.

Big picture, the Bucks have survived the early schedule by committee. Thursday’s box score underscored that formula, and it probably continues while Porter recovers. If he returns on schedule, Milwaukee gets a secondary creator back after the dense November slate.