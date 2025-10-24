The Los Angeles Clippers are set to host their home opener on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns. It's also the day the league unveils the new Emirates NBA Cup court that Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Co. will be playing on.

In a social media post, the league officially announced all 30 teams NBA Cup courts, which had fans buzzing. Here's a look at the Clippers' Emirates NBA Cup court:

The LA Clippers NBA Cup court:

The Clippers were selected to be in West Group B of the Emirates NBA Cup, joining the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans.

LA will officially kick off their NBA Cup play at home on Friday, October 31st, against the Pelicans. They'll also play the Mavericks in Dallas on November 14th, the Lakers on the road on November 25th, and the Grizzlies at home on November 28th.

New offseason addition Brook Lopez was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks team that won the second NBA Cup last year in Las Vegas.

The Clippers were embarrassed in their season-opening loss against the Utah Jazz, trailing by as many as 37 points and losing by a final score of 129-108.

“I thought last year that group took a real challenge every single night to have a defensive mindset,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue told Russo Writes after the loss. “Every time we stepped on the floor, that was gonna be our priority. Just starting the season, starting the game, our starters gotta get us off to a good start. I think it starts defensively.”

“I take responsibility for that bullshit.”

The Clippers are hopeful this is a big year for them, and the NBA Cup could be a stepping stone in that direction. During season two of Netflix's “Starting 5,” both the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder admitted that their NBA Cup losses added motivation in their pursuit of an NBA Championship. Six months later, both of them were in the NBA Finals.