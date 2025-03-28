For the second straight night, the Los Angeles Lakers were involved in a buzzer-beater. This time, they were on the wrong end of it, though. The Lakers led the Chicago Bulls 117-116 with three seconds left after Austin Reaves sank what appeared to be the winning basket.

Enter Josh Giddey and get ready to let your mouth drop.

Giddey inbounded the ball and immediately got it back before launching a 46-foot prayer from beyond half court. He swished it, sending the Bulls crowd into a raucous.

The Lakers got a tip-in at the buzzer on Wednesday night. This is the other side of that coin.