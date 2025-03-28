For the second straight night, the Los Angeles Lakers were involved in a buzzer-beater. This time, they were on the wrong end of it, though. The Lakers led the Chicago Bulls 117-116 with three seconds left after Austin Reaves sank what appeared to be the winning basket.

Enter Josh Giddey and get ready to let your mouth drop.

🚨JOSH GIDDEY HALF-COURT GAME WINNER🚨 WHAT AN ENDING. pic.twitter.com/Nbmqjo4i7a — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Giddey inbounded the ball and immediately got it back before launching a 46-foot prayer from beyond half court. He swished it, sending the Bulls crowd into a raucous.

The Lakers got a tip-in at the buzzer on Wednesday night. This is the other side of that coin.