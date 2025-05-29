JJ Redick may be relatively new to the coaching ranks, but he’s already acting like a seasoned pro. Fresh off his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers, Redick made a buzzworthy appearance at the Los Angeles Rams’ practice on Wednesday, where he spent time on the sidelines with Rams general manager Les Snead.

The Rams’ official X account posted a photo of the two, captioned, “Thank you Coach Redick for stopping by today! 🤝”

Thank you Coach Redick for stopping by today! 🤝 @Lakers pic.twitter.com/Sw3zxbDFpX — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Redick’s visit wasn’t just a casual drop-in. It was a meeting of minds between two of the city’s most prominent sports figures.

Rams head coach Sean McVay later revealed that he and Redick first met shortly before the former NBA sharpshooter took over the 17-time NBA champions last summer in what was his first coaching job of any kind.

Despite their different backgrounds, the two have developed mutual respect for each other’s approach to leadership and team-building.

“You talk about a well-thought-out guy,” McVay said of Redick. “A great willingness to look inwardly at, all right, where are those areas of improvement, understanding how you bring people together. I’ve really enjoyed him coming out, and I think the guys did today, too.”

The visit underscores Redick’s commitment to growing as a coach and a leader. While basketball and football have their differences, the core principles of managing people, building culture, and creating a winning environment remain the same.

Redick, who previously worked as a broadcaster after a long NBA career, is showing that he’s willing to look beyond the hardwood to elevate his coaching perspective.

His appearance at Rams practice highlights a deeper culture of collaboration among Los Angeles’ sports franchises. It also shows the kind of coach Redick aims to be—curious, relational, and engaged in the broader world of professional sports.

Observing the way the Rams run their practices and lead their athletes gives Redick valuable insight into systems that work, regardless of the sport.

For Lakers fans, this kind of cross-pollination can only be a good sign. Redick isn’t just drawing plays. He’s building connections, studying excellence, and shaping a culture that could carry the Lakers to their next chapter of success.