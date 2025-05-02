JJ Redick's first season as the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach ended in disappointment, with the Minnesota Timberwolves exploiting the Lakers' weaknesses in a five-game first-round series.

Redick, in particular, had some low moments in the series, including playing his starters all 24 minutes in the second half of a loss in Game 4, taking offense to a question about his strategy before Game 5, and then being unable to slow down Rudy Gobert, a typically ineffective offensive presence, in the final game of the series.

The nature of the loss — the Lakers were the favorites to win the series — led some to believe Redick's job may be in jeopardy. That appears not to be the case, though.

“The Redick experience was mostly positive, as the Lakers’ ability to earn the No. 3 seed had everything to do with his ability to connect with his players while showcasing his tactical acumen,” The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Sam Amick wrote.

“Despite the early playoff exit, Redick’s job is safe, and the Lakers are optimistic about his future with the franchise, team sources told The Athletic.”

The article says that L.A. was “well aware” of Redick's inexperience — he had never coached basketball other than his son's youth team — and that “growing pains” were expected. Redick also reportedly has “the full support,” including from LeBron James, his former ‘Mind the Game' podcast co-host, and Luka Doncic, who played alongside Redick with the Dallas Mavericks during Redick's final season in the NBA.

Although the end may cloud it, the season proved to be much more successful than many believed the Lakers were capable of. Betting odds had L.A.'s season win total around 45 wins, which the team exceeded by five games. Additionally, the team performed quite well considering the injuries they endured, as well as the midseason trade that brought Doncic, Markieff Morris, and Maxi Kleber to L.A. in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

Shortly after the Doncic trade, the Lakers ultimately failed to acquire a big man to replace Davis, a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, after a trade with the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams was rescinded after Williams failed his physical. To compensate in the postseason, and in response to Jaxson Hayes' poor play, the Lakers utilized 40-year-old, 6-foot-9-inch James as their primary center in Game 5. The strategy, while effective at times, proved to be L.A.'s undoing, as Gobert feasted inside on the offensive glass and with lobs.

With an entire offseason to rest and retool, the Lakers and Redick will likely be a much different team come Opening Night in October.