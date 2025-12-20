Marcus Smart's bank account will be a bit lighter this weekend. The NBA is fining the Los Angeles Lakers guard $35,000 for making an obscene gesture toward an official in Thursday's 143-135 win versus the Utah Jazz. NBA executive vice president, head of basketball operations James Jones, who won three championships during his playing days, announced the ruling on Saturday.

Smart is lauded for the intensity and energy he regularly brings to the floor, but the league clearly feels that he crossed the line in Salt Lake City. The alleged indiscretion is said to have occurred while the former Defensive Player of the Year was walking off the court at halftime.

Perhaps this financial penalty will give Smart some extra motivation for Saturday night's face-off with the ailing Los Angeles Clippers. He should already enter the Intuit Dome with momentum after dropping 17 points and making five 3-pointers against the Jazz.

The Lakers signed the 31-year-old to a two-year contract for approximately $11 million mainly because of his renowned defense, but he can also provide a supplemental scoring punch on occasion. Smart is shooting 43.1 percent from the field through 17 games this season, which is well above the 38.9 percent mark he averages for his career.

If the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft can continue to exhibit bursts of offense, the Lakers' supporting cast should be more impactful than it has been in a while. The Purple and Gold (19-7) will trust Marcus Smart to keep his emotions in check for its City of Angels clash with the Clippers (6-21). Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET.