Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Alex Caruso addressed Jared McCain's impact in his first 12 games with his new team, explaining why he's better suited for the defending champions than for the Philadelphia 76ers. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault discussed what he's learned about McCain through his first dozen games.

Caruso gave most credit to the Thunder front office, trading for McCain ahead of this year's deadline, he said, per The Young Man And The Three podcast.

“For us, we just kind of do what we do as players, but the front office, as far as having an eye for fit, that's probably the biggest compliment to them,” Caruso said. “The way that Jared plays is kind of like a mini I-Joe, like an Isaiah Joe light, to come off the same actions, not the same player, but just the way that they're able to use their skill set to shoot, and move.”

Alex Caruso used an example from the Thunder's 121-113 win against the Cleveland Cavs, where McCain drove to the rim, kicked the ball out to Joe before relocating to the corner for a deep three. For Caruso, it's the kind of style that wasn't the way the 76ers ran their offense through McCain.

“I don't think Philly played like that,” Caruso added. “They're a lot more, I think, traditional because of Joel [Emiid], and, obviously, Tyrese [Maxey] is on the ball a lot. But for us, it's like freedom of movement. The open guy's the right guy. For him, I think, that benefits his game.”

McCain is averaging 11.8 points on 41.5% shooting, including 39.5% from deep, and 2.2 rebounds per game with the Thunder.

Mark Daigneault on learning about Thunder's Jared McCain

76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey's blunt farewell to Thunder's Jared McCain spelled the end of the second-year guard's tenure, and a new beginning with the defending champions. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault discussed McCain's fit after practice on Friday, revealing to reporters how he's learned about his game so far.

“His ability to shoot. He’s a guy that you have to race off the line, which opens up some of those drives. I didn’t know his game that well, especially that part of his game — those mid-range plays show off his strength,” Daigneault said. “He gets going downhill, and he’s able to absorb contact and rise up and shoot a balanced rhythm shot, which is harder to do than it looks. He makes it look easier than it is. So, he’s done a great job.”

Daigneault and the Thunder will host the Warriors at the Paycom Center on Saturday.