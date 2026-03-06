LeBron James is the king of a new all-time list.

Already the all-time leader in points scored in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward shattered another record previously held by LA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when he made a sweet fadeaway late in the first quarter of Thursday night's showdown in Mile High City against the Denver Nuggets.

“LeBron surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the most FG makes in NBA history (15,838) with a fadeaway jumper from the baseline. LeBron has held the scoring title for several years now, with more made FT's than Kareem, and of course the big gulf from 3 (Kareem made one career 3),” as noted by Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Take a moment to watch this moment where LeBron James finally surpassed the great Kareem Abdul- Jabbar — again.

It was not an easy shot to make for the 41-year-old James, as Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji was all over him during that play, but the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player was not going to be denied for that historic basket.

James, playing in his 23rd season in the NBA, entered the Nuggets game needing only two more buckets to tie Abdul-Jabbar and three more to break the record. He had previously taken over the No. 2 spot by passing Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone, who had 13,525 field goals to his name.

Every James basket is to be cherished by true basketball fans, as he's not going to be playing forever, regardless of how he's been winning his battle against Father Time.