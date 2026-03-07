Jrue Holiday achieved a career milestone with his solid scoring performance in the Portland Trail Blazers' matchup against the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Holiday is going through the 17th season of his NBA career, his first with the Trail Blazers. Having missed the early portion of the 2025-26 season, he has settled into the rotation as he remains a standout for his perimeter shooting and defense.

The veteran guard and two-time champion delivered another strong individual performance against Houston. In 37 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 20 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, and a steal.

Going into the game, Holiday scored 16,986 points throughout his career. After Friday night, he has eclipsed the milestone of scoring 17,000 points during his time in the league. He pulled off the feat after converting a step-back 3-pointer midway through the third quarter.

Jrue Holiday STEPS BACK to reach 17k career points 🎯 pic.twitter.com/gtOp2nHRGw — Blazers Nation (@BlazersNationCP) March 7, 2026

How Jrue Holiday, Blazers played against Rockets

Despite Jrue Holiday's solid scoring feat for his career, the Blazers faltered in their 106-99 road loss to the Rockets.

Portland initially got off to a good start, leading 34-27 after the first quarter. However, Houston boomed with a 59-39 display in the second and third periods, which the visitors weren't able to recover from.

Four players scored in double-digits for Portland in the loss, including Holiday. Jerami Grant led the team in scoring with 21 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He shot 6-of-14 overall, including 2-of-5 from downtown, and 7-of-9 from the charity stripe. Donovan Clingan came next with 18 points and 13 rebounds, Toumani Camara had 16 points and six steals, while Robert Williams III provided eight points and eight rebounds.

Portland fell to a 30-34 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks while trailing the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors.

The Blazers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Indiana Pacers as tip-off will take place on March 8 at 9 p.m. ET.