The Dallas Cowboys are once again playing the bridesmaid in a blockbuster NFL wedding. As news broke that the Las Vegas Raiders are shipping five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, fans in Arlington are left wondering what could have been. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office weren't just bystanders in this sweepstakes; they were deep in the trenches, trying to bring “Mad Maxx” to the star-studded defense.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys made a legitimate push for the superstar pass rusher. Dallas reportedly offered a first-round and a second-round pick to the Raiders to facilitate the trade. However, logic prevailed in the desert. The Raiders ultimately chose the superior haul from Baltimore, which included two first-round picks in 2026 and 2027. It’s a bitter pill for a Cowboys team that desperately needs a consistent bookend for Micah Parsons.

Looking back at the 2025 season, it's easy to see why Dallas was so aggressive. Maxx Crosby was a nightmare for offensive coordinators all year. Crosby's 2025 season saw him secure 10.0 sacks and 73 total tackles. One of his standout performances came in a Week 13 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 30, 2025. In that contest, Crosby recorded 2.0 sacks and nine total tackles, including five solo stops. Earlier in the year, he even flashed his coverage skills by snagging a 19-yard interception against the Chicago Bears.

For the Dallas Cowboys, missing out on this caliber of talent means looking elsewhere to bolster their pass rush. While Trey Hendrickson has been floated as a potential backup plan, losing out on Crosby to a powerhouse like Baltimore hurts. The Cowboys swung big, but the Ravens simply had more ammunition to close the deal.