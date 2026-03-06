In the last few days, much has been made about the confrontational exchange between the Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick and Luka Doncic during their recent victory against the Golden State Warriors. During the 129-101 win, the likes of Redick and Doncic were seen engaged in a heated exchange which was seemingly diffused when Jarred Vanderbilt got in Doncic’s way and started clapping while staring into the distance.

While Redick himself has since downplayed the incident, a lip reader has now interpreted the exchange between the two, per a post on X by NBA Courtside. In the clip, he can be seen tracing exactly what was said between the two.

Luka Doncic and JJ Redick sideline interaction 👀 JJ: What’s your problem? Huh? You pushed my hand away. What are you upset about? Luka: I didn’t JJ: Sit the f*ck down Luka: What? Yo! (Via @legendz_prod) pic.twitter.com/k8LX3Redew — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 6, 2026

“JJ told Luka, ‘What’s your problem? What’s your problem?’ Luka tries to explain that he didn’t do anything wrong and then this happened,” the reader said.

However, Doncic ended up taking offence when he was asked by his head coach to sit down.

“JJ then told Luka to ‘sit the f—k down,’ which he took offense to,” the clip revealed.

This was followed by Doncic standing up and threatening to respond to Redick, who had already begun to walk away. However, almost on instinct, Doncic’s teammate Vanderbilt jumped in and attempted to diffuse the situation.

“As you see, Vanderbilt tried to lighten the mood and told Luka, ‘Come on, sit back down.'”

Of course, Redick himself had addressed the controversy, claiming that he shared a great relationship with Luka and felt that the exchange was entirely normal. At the same time, much has been made of the incident, with some suggesting the existence of a feud between the two prominent Lakers figures.

However, that does not appear to be the case, with the lip reader also interpreting the exchange as a result of adrenaline, and not of a more serious feud. That will come as major relief to fans in particular, with the Lakers having mounted a three-game winning run since the game.