The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a strong start to the 2025-26 NBA season. They won seven of their first nine games, despite the fact that LeBron James has yet to play a single minute. Initially, Austin Reaves had taken a giant step forward in James' absence, dropping a 50-burger against the Sacramento Kings.

However, Reaves suffered a groin strain and has not played in more than a week.

On Monday morning, though, the Lakers provided fans a reason for more optimism. Reaves has been upgraded to probable for the game against the Charlotte Hornets, according to NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

For the season, Reaves is averaging 31.1 points, 9.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds on 48% shooting from the floor. That will be a welcome addition to the Lakers' lineup, which struggled in the team's most recent loss.

Los Angeles was blown out by the Atlanta Hawks 122-102 on Saturday night. Outside of Luka Doncic, who posted 22 and 11, no other player on the Lakers scored more than Dalton Knecht's 14. Deandre Ayton continued his roller coaster of a season, with just 11 points and five rebounds.

Despite the loss, the Lakers sit solidly in fourth place in the Western Conference early on in the season. They are only a half-game behind the San Antonio Spurs, whom they have already beaten, and the Denver Nuggets. To no one's surprise, the Oklahoma City Thunder have shot out of the gates to a 10-1 mark and appear poised to run away with the top seed.

But with LeBron's pending return and Reaves seemingly coming back vs. the Hornets, the Lakers are inching closer to full health.