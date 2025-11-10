Drake Powell's offensive limitations were a red flag among NBA front offices entering June's draft. Yet, the Brooklyn Nets were confident enough in the North Carolina wing's two-way abilities to select him with the No. 22 pick. The early returns on that selection, one many have called a gamble, have been promising.

Powell has exceeded offensive expectations during his first NBA appearances. The 19-year-old was a bright spot during Sunday's blowout loss to the Knicks, posting 15 points, two rebounds and three assists on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from three.

“He's a very good basketball player on both ends of the floor. If you watch the game, you can see how the kid can play with the ball in his hands. He's able to shoot, and he's very athletic,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said. “I think at his age right now, we can run plays on the second side for him. He's more than a capable shooter. All those things we believe he'll keep growing and he’ll impact the game… We had a belief in how we saw him [during the draft process], and that's the reason why we have him here. And I believe he can be very special.”

Powell's offensive ability stole the show for stretches on Sunday before a sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden. The Nets rookie was comfortable creating off the dribble — hitting multiple deep threes, slashing to the rim off zoom actions, and finding teammates in the pick-and-roll.

Drake Powell drains a pull-up three before driving and scoring off a zoom action. He then handles in the pick-and-roll and finds Tyrese Martin for a three. The rookie has exceeded my expectations offensively thus far. pic.twitter.com/PKpwgfPCfy — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 9, 2025

Drake Powell stops and pops off a DHO then drains a stepback three in isolation. The rookie has been a bright spot tonight. pic.twitter.com/ses1Dt4U25 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 10, 2025

Nets rookie Drake Powell shows early promise with two-way performances

Powell's offensive performance against one of the NBA's top teams is relatively surprising, given his limited role at North Carolina. The 6-foot-5 wing posted a 13.8 usage rating last season. He is the first wing ever to be drafted with a usage rate that low during his pre-draft season, according to the Athletic's Sam Vecenie.

“I think growing up, I always wanted to be a versatile player. Someone that's able to fit into any role and excel at that role. The role I was given at North Carolina, I thought I was able to excel in that role,” Powell said after Sunday's loss. “It's just ultimately what the coaches asked me to do. And here now, just continuing to trust myself and trust my versatility, that's the biggest thing [I've been focusing on].”

Powell showcased numerous offensive tools last season. He shot 38.1 percent from three on 2.6 attempts per game and exceled as a transition play finisher using his speed and 43-inch max vertical leap. However, many questioned his capabilities as a ball-hander and decision-maker.

Fernandez, who has marveled at Powell's quickness and explosive athleticism, is preaching simplicity amid the rookie's added on-ball reps.

“The one thing I want him to do is play out of three dribbles,” the coach said. “Sometimes he gets caught in dribbling too much in the same spot. That just gets you in trouble, especially on this level. And he did it a couple of times [last game]. But he's very special.”

Powell received the same coaching point at North Carolina.

“It actually goes back to what Hubert Davis used to tell us: simple works. So just continuing to trust the simple play. I think that can help me going forward,” he said.

Defensively, Powell has stood out through Brooklyn's struggles. He boasts elite measurables at 6-foot-5.25 barefoot with a 7-foot wingspan and 205 pounds. His length and fluid mobility consistently put him in advantageous positions while guarding on and off the ball.

Powell received challenging assignments during his first full NBA games, guarding Cade Cunningham and Jalen Brunson for stretches.

“You can't really give them any angles. They have a counter for everything,” he said of his takeaway. “They're able to use the bump [to create space], given their strength. I think just continuing to watch film and continuing to develop in the weight room can help me in the long term.”

Drake Powell does a nice job defending Cade Cunningham, then hits a floater on a later possession. pic.twitter.com/LOyJzSrJGg — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 8, 2025

After missing most of the offseason due to left knee tendinopathy and spraining his ankle twice early this season, Powell appears to have solidified a spot in Brooklyn's rotation. With Cam Thomas sidelined by a hamstring injury and the Nets tanking, his workload should steadily increase as the season progresses.

“I think [Drake's] doing a great job. He's playing extremely hard, and that's how I want a lot of players to play,” Fernandez said. “It's almost to the point that you need to ask for a sub. We need to be cautious with his minutes because of the ramp-up, but I'm very happy with how he played and how he impacted the game on both ends. There were mistakes. Like everybody else, he was not perfect. I'm very happy with him.”