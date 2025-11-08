In his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James has set out to prove himself, demonstrating the strides he's made from year one to year two. James received extended playing time from coach JJ Redick in the Lakers' 123-115 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bronny finished with five points, six assists, and one steal in 19 minutes.

For James, the focus on growing into a reliable defender and a secondary playmaker is a priority in his sophomore season with the Lakers, Bronny said, per the Spectrum Sports Network's Khobi Price.

“I feel like it's way better, especially on the defensive end,” James said. “Hold my own, push the pace, offensively, in transition, and stuff like that. I felt like I did a great job in the summer, getting in shape, and stuff like that. JJ [Redick] has told me I'm playing as hard as I can right now. So, I'm going to keep doing that.”

Bronny James mentioned he's been focused on "going out, giving all effort. Literally going out until I'm dead tired," when he's on the court. Said he feels his conditioning is "way better" compared to last season. JJ Redick's told Bronny that he's playing as hard as he can now. pic.twitter.com/tnR5uIQcdg — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) November 8, 2025

James' five points and six assists against the Trail Blazers marked season highs in both categories, as the Lakers, without All-Star LeBron James and Austin Reaves, are on a four-game winning streak. Los Angeles defeated the San Antonio Spurs 118-116, improving to 7-2, the second-best record in the Western Conference behind the defending champion 9-1 Oklahoma City Thunder.

James Worthy on Lakers guard Bronny James' best game

Hall of Fame forward James Worthy gave Lakers' Bronny James his flowers in what he revealed to be the sophomore guard's best game in Monday's 123-115 win against the Trail Blazers. The Lakers broadcaster was very impressed with James' approach in the recent win.

James played some solid defense throughout the evening against the Blazers, as many suspected would be his calling card to hang in there at the NBA level. It was the second consecutive game in which Bronny cracked Lakers head coach JJ Redick's rotation.

Worthy addressed James' impressive performance after the win, per Lakers Daily.

“I thought this might have been Bronny's best game of his NBA career,” Worthy said.

Coming off playing 18 minutes in the Lakers' 130-120 win against the Heat, James averaged 3.5 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.0 steals in 18.5 minutes amid the two-game stretch.