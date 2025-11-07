Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James received unexpected recognition from global soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who combined admiration with a playful comment on his hair. In a two-part interview with Piers Morgan, whose second part was released on Thursday, the 40-year-old Portuguese forward recognized James as an athlete who inspires him, remarking on their shared age and continued performance at world-class levels.

Ronaldo, the captain of Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, said:

“In basketball, there’s LeBron James, who’s my age. I’ve met him, he’s a good guy, but I have more hair than him! (laughs). He’s still in great physical condition and is still playing. There’s also Luka Modric, who’s about my age, and maybe Novak Djokovic.”

Sports media has long joked about James’ well-documented hair thinning, which the wisecrack referenced.

The parallel between James and Ronaldo is striking. Both debuted professionally around the same time, Ronaldo in 2002 and James in 2003, and both continue to perform at the highest levels in their respective sports at age 40. James is a four-time NBA champion and one of the league’s most durable players, while Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and soccer’s all-time leading goal scorer. Each has set records and inspired younger generations through discipline, consistency, and longevity.

James’ current season has started with some challenges. He missed the Lakers’ season opener due to sciatica and has yet to appear in a game this season. However, recent updates indicate that James has made significant progress in his rehab, even resuming contact basketball activity. The Lakers plan to reevaluate him with team physicians in the next week or two.

Nonetheless, Los Angeles has been terrific early in the 2025 season. The team holds a 7-2 record, sits as the second seed in the Western Conference, and has won its last five games. With a perfect 4-0 record away from home, the Lakers hope to continue their flawless road run and reach 5-0 against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.