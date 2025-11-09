JJ Redick was not happy with the Los Angeles Lakers' performance following their 122-102 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Los Angeles was off to a strong start in the season, having a 7-2 record going into the matchup. Redick has been adamant about wanting a consistent level of play from his team, understanding the importance of bringing solid showings throughout the season.

However, the Hawks had other plans throughout the contest. Atlanta put up 37 points in the first quarter, setting the tone on how they performed on offense throughout the night. They pulled this off despite missing Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis among others.

Redick reflected on the loss after the game, via Fullcourtpass. His time in the postgame press conference didn't last long as his answers were brief and his expressions showing frustration towards his team's performance.

“Anything specific stand out about how the game just kind of started and you weren't able to get going as a team?” one reporter asked.

“Just not a lot to like tonight,” Redick said.

“You obviously had mentioned, right? You're going to emphasize that this happens sometimes, when other teams are down, they find a way to rally around the flag. Feel some of that from the Hawks? Or do you feel like this is more of your issue?” another reporter questioned.

“They brought the requisite level of effort and urgency and physicality,” Redick responded.

How JJ Redick, Lakers performed against Hawks

JJ Redick is right to be highly critical of the Lakers' poor display against the Hawks. Even though it was on the road, it still doesn't excuse them from being ineffective on the defensive side of the ball.

Los Angeles went down early with a 37-29 deficit after the first quarter. It grew to a 14-point hole at halftime then grew to 26 after the third quarter, proving it to not be the Lakers' night.

Perimeter shooting, ball movement and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Hawks prevailed in all three categories by making 16 3-pointers, creating 37 assists and limiting their turnovers to just 11. It was the opposite for the Lakers, converting 12 triples and producing 23 assists but committing 20 turnovers.

Five players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles. Luka Doncic led the way with 22 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, and a steal. He shot 7-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. Dalton Knecht came next with 14 points and four rebounds, Jake LaRavia had 13 points and five rebounds, Jarred Vanderbilt put up 12 points and 18 rebounds, while Deandre Ayton provided 11 points and five rebounds..

The Lakers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. ET.