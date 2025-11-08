As the Los Angeles Lakers (7-2) prepare to begin their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) on Saturday, veteran forward Maxi Kleber reflected on Luka Doncic's renewed happiness since joining the team last season.

Speaking to Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group during media availability, Kleber shared his thoughts on Doncic’s transition from Dallas to Los Angeles following the blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Mavericks.

“I think obviously it was a tough situation – very unexpected the way the trade went down and everything else with it,” Kleber said in a video clip shared by Price on X, formerly known as Twitter. “But it’s just a lot more fun to see him smile and having fun on the court. Obviously everybody else on the team supports it and just wants to see him have joy too because it helps us too.”

Maxi Kleber, who was teammates with Luka Doncic in Dallas, says it's meant “a lot” to him to see Luka be outwardly more joyful with the Lakers and his teammates over the last couple of months. Luka was yelling: “Oh yeah Maxi! Yeah Maxi!” earlier during Maxi's availability: pic.twitter.com/hKAWvP1UtB — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) November 8, 2025

Price added in his post that Kleber, who played alongside Doncic in Dallas for five seasons, expressed that it meant “a lot” to see his former teammate outwardly happier and more vocal with the Lakers. During Kleber’s availability, Doncic could be heard enthusiastically cheering him on, shouting “Oh yeah Maxi! Yeah Maxi!” in the background — a moment that captured the camaraderie between the two.

Luka Doncic’s dominance fuels Lakers’ hot start as Maxi Kleber remains sidelined with injury

Doncic, 26, has quickly reasserted himself as one of the league’s premier stars in his first full season with the Lakers. Through five appearances this year, he is averaging 40 points, 11 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and two steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range in 39 minutes per contest.

His playmaking and leadership have been pivotal in guiding Los Angeles to a 7-2 start, marking the franchise’s best opening stretch since the 2019-20 championship season. In the team’s latest win — a 118-116 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday — Doncic delivered another standout performance with 35 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds, five steals, and two blocks.

As for Kleber, the 33-year-old forward has yet to make his regular-season debut due to an oblique strain. The team announced earlier this week that he will be reevaluated in two weeks, as head coach JJ Redick continues to manage frontcourt depth and rotations.

Despite the setback, Kleber’s presence around the locker room and familiarity with Doncic’s tendencies have added a valuable layer of chemistry to a Lakers roster that has gelled quickly. The two share a deep on-court connection forged during their years together in Dallas, something Kleber says continues to translate in Los Angeles.

The Lakers and Hawks will tip off Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV, as Los Angeles looks to extend its winning streak to six games before continuing its road trip through Charlotte, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, and Milwaukee.