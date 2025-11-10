The Los Angeles Lakers have already undergone one of the most dramatic transformations in recent NBA memory. Trading Anthony Davis for Luka Dončić signaled a philosophical shift away from the power-and-defense identity that had defined the Lakers since 2020. Luka’s arrival meant something different entirely: the offense would now run through elite playmaking, perimeter creation, pacing, and scoring versatility.

The Lakers didn’t wait long to reinforce that shift, either. By acquiring DeAndre Ayton, they doubled down on an offensive-minded frontcourt, leaning into touch, size, and scoring magnification rather than intimidation and interior dominance.

But even with these bold moves, something still feels unfinished. The Lakers have added great offensive talent, yet they are missing the one thing championship teams need more than anything: reliable rim protection that holds up under playoff pressure. And that is where the next move comes into focus.

If the Lakers are going to fully embrace the version of themselves they are building, Daniel Gafford is the overreaction trade they must target.

Daniel Gafford is the missing defensive anchor for this new Lakers identity

DeAndre Ayton is not Anthony Davis. That’s not a criticism, just a truth. Where Davis was defined by instinctive defensive rotations, overwhelming length, and an ability to erase mistakes no scheme could fully prevent, Ayton plays defense mostly by positioning and anticipation.

He is reactive rather than imposing. He is mobile in switches, capable of playing up in coverage, and comfortable closing defensive possessions with rebounds. But he does not change opposing drives. He does not deter slashers. Teams do not hesitate when they see him waiting at the rim.

Daniel Gafford does.

Gafford plays defense in a way that changes how opponents think, not just how they shoot. He challenges everything around the basket. He is one of the league’s best vertical defenders, controlling space above the rim in a way that very few bigs do.

On offense, he does not ask for touches, isolations, or post-ups. He screens, dives, finishes lobs, and clears space. He thrives next to creators who bend coverage, and the Lakers have two of the best in the world in LeBron James and Luka Dončić.

Ayton gives the Lakers a center who can score and rebound. Gafford would give them a center who protects the paint and sets the tone physically. Together, they would form a rotation that lets the Lakers choose how they want to control a game, whether through finesse or force. And in the playoffs, the ability to dictate identity is everything.

Austin Reaves has cemented himself as the Lakers' next star

While Luka and LeBron draw the headlines, Austin Reaves has quietly and steadily transformed into the soul of this version of the Lakers. What began as an undrafted player finding a role has evolved into something far more meaningful.

Reaves has become the connective star, the player who smooths out possessions when Luka slows the pace or LeBron surveys matchups. He scores when the team needs a release valve. He initiates when defenses tilt. He reads leverage and rotates thoughtfully on defense.

More importantly, Reaves has reached a level where his presence shapes how opponents defend the Lakers. They can no longer afford to hide non-defenders on him. They cannot sag off him on dribble handoffs. He has gained the respect of the scouting report in full, the kind where coaches pause film and tell their players: “Don’t relax on him.”

This rise is what makes the Gafford trade urgent. Reaves can now legitimately be the third star in a championship lineup, not by narrative hype but by the consistency of his production. However, guards who carry heavy creation loads need protection behind them.

They need confidence that when they chase over screens, someone is waiting to challenge the rim. Reaves’ leap is not just a reason to praise him. It is a reason to reinforce the team around him.

If the Lakers want Reaves to flourish as the star he has become, they need to ensure he is supported defensively, structurally, and physically. Gafford gives them that foundation.

Can the Lakers make this deal happen?

The good news for the Lakers is that this trade is entirely feasible. Dallas is evaluating its roster after a disappointing start, and Gafford sits in that category of players whose value is clearer to contenders than to retooling teams. The Lakers have a clear need, a clear fit, and a timeline that demands they optimize the roster immediately.

LeBron is still great, but time only moves in one direction. Luka is entering the stage where roster shaping determines whether he ascends to the championship tier. Reaves’ breakout cannot be wasted. Ayton’s offensive strengths should not be undone by asking him to carry defensive responsibilities he has never consistently embraced.

The Lakers have already made their bold moves. Now they need their balancing move. Daniel Gafford is not a star. He is something more necessary: the final structural piece.

If the Lakers are serious about contending right now, this is the overreaction that isn’t really an overreaction at all.