It seems like New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is tired of the media and its criticism of the offense — even though injuries have played a role. As for fantasy managers, too bad. Glenn apparently holds no sympathy for them after Sunday’s win.

The Jets returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns and beat the Browns despite their starting quarterback passing for only 54 yards. Yep, 54 yards in a 27-20 win.

But Glenn said he doesn’t care, even though Justin Fields had only 12 yards passing going into the fourth quarter, according to a post on X by Jets Videos.

“Aaron Glenn was asked how sustainable it is for the Jets to be successful without much production in the passing game: As coaches, we coach to win the game. As players, you play to win the game, however that may be. Sometimes, it's not pretty for fantasy players. Sometimes, it's not pretty for the media. The only thing that matters is how we [did] it. The W is all that matters.”

Glenn added, “It’s a by-any-means-necessary type of league.”

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn not asking much of QB

Glenn pointed out that Fields only threw 11 passes. Just to put that in perspective, the quarterback ranked next to last in the NFL in attempts per game is Sam Darnold, who has thrown 25 passes per game. That’s more than double the 11 offered up by Fields, who averages 22 attempts per contest.

The point is, this was a low total. And part of the reason for it came from the Jets' lack of possession time, which was greatly impacted by the two kick return scores.

However, it has become clear that the Jets can’t rely on Fields to do a lot of passing and win games. And that means fantasy managers can’t rely on any part of the Jets’ passing attack.

And that makes standout wide receiver Garrett Wilson a liability. It’s especially true for Thursday night’s Week 11 game against the Patriots.

Given the fact that Glenn is even mentioning fantasy football in his press conferences, it’s probably a red flag for managers. Steer clear of the dude’s players.