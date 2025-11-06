The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive start to the 2025-26 season on Wednesday night, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 118-116 for their fifth straight win. Luka Doncic once again led the charge, delivering a dominant performance, but it was his postgame revelation about head coach JJ Redick’s latest team-building tactic that caught attention.

Speaking with reporters after the game in a video shared by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on X, formerly known as Twitter, Doncic revealed that Redick has implemented a unique icebreaker exercise called “PechaKucha” to help the team bond.

“I don’t know if it’s helpful, that’s just JJ’s mind,” Doncic said with a smile. “I did mine — it was probably the worst one.”

He continued, noting that the activity has become a fun way for players and coaches to learn more about each other.

“We had some good ones. I think the coaches do a better job than the players — they know how to talk, but we had some good ones. We did one today that was good, so yeah, I didn’t do a good job. You should ask JJ his honest opinion about my PechaKucha.”

Luka Doncic explains PechaKucha, introduced by JJ Redick as a kind of ice breaker for the Lakers this season. Players and coaches have done a slide show presentation for one another, sharing photos that represent meaningful people, places and things in their lives.

PechaKucha, a presentation format originating from Japan, typically involves showing 20 slides for 20 seconds each — encouraging concise, creative storytelling. Redick, known for his analytical and team-oriented approach, reportedly uses the exercise to strengthen communication and camaraderie among players and staff.

Luka Doncic’s historic start has fueled the Lakers’ best run since 2019-20

The lighthearted initiative appears to be working. The Lakers have developed strong chemistry early in the season, overcoming injuries to key players like LeBron James and Austin Reaves while maintaining consistency and energy across the roster.

Doncic’s latest performance underscored that cohesion. He posted 35 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds, five steals, and two blocks while shooting 9-for-27 from the field, 4-for-11 from three, and 13-for-17 from the free throw line in 42 minutes. According to the NBA, he became the first Laker since 1973-74 — when steals were first recorded — to register at least 35 points, 10 assists, and five steals in a regular-season game.

The first Laker to record 35+ PTS, 10+ AST, and 5+ STL in a regular season game since 1973-74 (when steals were first fully recorded)!

The 26-year-old superstar also continues to make history. Per OPTAStats, Doncic became the first player in NBA history to score or assist on over 310 points through his first five games of a season. His 205 points in that span rank as the third-highest in league history for a player’s first five games, surpassing Michael Jordan.

Through nine games, Doncic is averaging 40 points, 11 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and two steals per contest while shooting 50% from the field and 30.5% from deep. His elite playmaking and Redick’s emphasis on collaboration have propelled Los Angeles to a 7-2 record — its best start since the 2019-20 championship season.

The Lakers will begin a five-game road trip Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks (4-4) at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV, followed by a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) on November 15. As Redick’s unconventional methods continue to unite the locker room, the results on the court speak for themselves.