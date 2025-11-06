When Victor Wembanyama recorded 40 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks in the San Antonio Spurs' first game of the season, a 125-92 blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA world was sent into a frenzy. In his third season, Wembanyama kicked things off looking like a true MVP candidate, and the Spurs began the 2025-26 season with a perfect 5-0 record.

Believe it or not, this was the first time the Spurs had ever started a season with a 5-0 record. Tim Duncan didn't achieve this, and neither did David Robinson. But Wembanyama did, and the Spurs started the new season as one of the best teams in the league.

Since their perfect start, San Antonio has lost back-to-back games, falling 118-116 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Coming off a lackluster nine-point, nine-rebound, and four-block effort in a 130-118 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Wembanyama was looking for a key bounce-back opportunity on a big stage against the Lakers.

That never happened, as the Spurs star finished with only 19 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

After five straight games recording a 24-point double-double, Wemby has scored below 20 points in back-to-back games, failing to record a double-double in either. He also fouled out of Wednesday's loss in Los Angeles.

Overall, San Antonio, and especially Wembanyama, have been taken out of their comfort zone in their losses against Phoenix and Los Angeles. Wemby acknowledged this after Wednesday's loss, claiming that the game “feels fast right now,” according to Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

“Personally, I haven't seen this kind of defense from teams,” Wembanyama said. “So we need to adapt as a collective. In the Phoenix game, it was the case as well. We got stalled out sometimes. We're learning.”

Through his first five games, Wembanyama shot 56.3 percent from the floor and had only nine turnovers in 169 minutes. Over the Spurs' last two losses, he has shot just 32.1 percent from the floor and has turned the ball over 11 times in 67 total minutes.

The good news is that Wemby and the Spurs are not concerned whatsoever, as there are always ups and downs to every season.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson recognizes this, and he made it clear that the team will look to get Wembanyama in better spots to not only avoid immediate double teams but also allow the young superstar to operate with space.

“There's no worry, really,” Wembanyama continued. “As we've gotten better as a team and got better individually as well, it's like the opponents have stepped up in some ways defensively. I feel in a way that the game feels fast right now. We're going to catch up on it, of course.”

The Spurs and Wembanyama will be back in action and seeking to end their current two-game skid on Friday against the Houston Rockets in the team's first NBA Cup game of the season.