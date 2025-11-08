The Cleveland Browns' offense is one of the worst offenses in football. Led by rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland is averaging under 16 points per game and is just 1.5 points away from being the lowest-scoring offense in football.

A primary reason for the struggles is the Browns' passing offense. Despite averaging a league-leading 37.8 pass attempts per game, Cleveland ranks 29th in passing yards per game and has thrown the second-fewest passing touchdowns all season. The lack of production is startling and led to head coach Kevin Stefanski relinquishing play-calling duties ahead of Sunday's bout against the 1-7 New York Jets. For the Browns and new play-caller Tommy Rees, they will get a big boost in their receiver room as they attempt to get the offense back on track.

On Saturday, the Browns announced they are activating starting wide receiver Cedric Tillman from injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tillman has been out since September 30 after suffering a hamstring injury during a Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions. Cleveland opened his practice window earlier in the week, giving the team 21 days to designate Tillman for return. The receiver will not only suit up on Sunday against the Jets, but does not have any injury designation entering Week 10.

Before his injury, Tillman caught 11 passes on 20 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Despite missing the last four games, Tillman is still tied for the team's leader in touchdown receptions.

Tillman's return is a welcome one for Cleveland, as starting slot receiver Isaiah Bond has been ruled out with a foot injury. With Bond sidelined, the Browns will have to wait another week to get their entire starting lineup on the field at the same time since Week 4. However, Sunday will be the first time Gabriel will get to throw to Tillman, top receiver Jerry Jeudy, and tight end David Njoku outside of seven snaps against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.