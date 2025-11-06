The Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 118-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, but veteran guard Marcus Smart made headlines for all the wrong reasons. At least he didn’t shy away from addressing it. In the game’s tense final seconds, Smart committed a costly blunder that could have undone the Lakers’ furious fourth-quarter comeback.

With just over a second remaining and the Lakers holding a narrow two-point lead, Smart attempted to inbound the ball to Rui Hachimura, only to step on the end line. He turned the ball over and handed the Spurs one last possession.

The miscue could have proved disastrous, but San Antonio couldn't capitalize on Julian Champagne's trip to the free throw line with 0.2 seconds left. It allowed Los Angeles to escape with the win.

After the game, Smart took full responsibility for the gaffe.

“I take full ownership of it,” he said. “My teammates understand. They are going to joke with me. They are going to let me hear about it. But it will never happen again.”

The seasoned veteran didn’t mince words when reflecting on the play.

“As a 12-year vet, I can’t make that mistake,” he reiterated.

The Lakers certainly had to earn this victory. They erased a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit behind another stellar performance from Luka Doncic, who dropped 35 points and orchestrated the comeback with clutch shot-making and poise. Deandre Ayton added defensive presence down the stretch, while Smart and Hachimura hit timely buckets to help Los Angeles regain momentum.

Smart’s near-meltdown overshadowed what was otherwise a resilient team effort. His response afterward, though, only reinforced his reputation as a leader who doesn’t hide from accountability. For the Lakers, that mindset might prove just as valuable as any late-game heroics.