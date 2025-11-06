It was a wild night at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Lakers edged out the San Antonio Spurs 118-116. The win was satisfying, especially because the Lakers honored the MLB champion Los Angeles Dodgers on the same night.

After the game, Deandre Ayton spoke to NBA reporter Dave McMenamin about the pressure to win with the world champions in the house.

“I ain't going to lie: seeing the Dodgers, the champions, walk in, they put a lot of pressure on me,” Ayton joked after the game.

“I ain’t going to lie: seeing the Dodgers, the champions, walk in, they put a lot of pressure on me.” Deandre Ayton on the added element motivating him during his 22-point, 10-rebound game vs. San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/nyiciG77iv — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ayton did not let the pressure get to him, scoring 22 points and 10 rebounds while supporting Luka Doncic, who led the Lakers with 35 points, nine rebounds, and 13 assists. But the real story of the day was the battle with Victor Wembanyama. Significantly, Ayton was instrumental in containing Wembanyama to 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting on the day.

Ayton also picked up the slack with Austin Reaves unavailable to play. Additionally, LeBron James is still out with an injury, so the pressure was even higher, considering the Lakers were without two of their best weapons.

Ayton has had a good week. So far, he has tallied 29 points against the Portland Trail Blazers and 22 against the Spurs. While the Lakers picked him up to be a formidable threat on the boards, he has demonstrated that he can pick up the slack when the team needs him on offense. Ayton is averaging 17.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while also shooting 65.7 percent from the floor.

Ayton has also been elite on the defensive end. After struggling against the Memphis Grizzlies and only playing 16 minutes, he has bounced back with three blocked shots against the Blazers and two against the Spurs. Considering that the Dodgers won the World Series, thanks in part to good defense, it was a fitting sentiment to show that in front of them.

Reaves could return soon, and James is getting closer. But in the meantime, Ayton will be there to support Doncic as the Lakers look to keep winning, currently sitting at 7-2. The Lakers will begin a five-game road trip on Saturday, with the first meeting happening against the Atlanta Hawks.