The Ohio State Buckeyes are the No. 1-ranked team in college football. With their tough-as-nails defense and high-powered offense, they enter Week 11 with an 8-0 record and ready to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Having not lost to Purdue since 20018 and knowing Purdue has failed to win a game against the Big Ten since 2023, Ohio State is expecting to continue its dominance. Unfortunately, Ohio State football will be without one of its top offensive stars.

After not spotting wide receiver Carnell Tate on the Buckeyes' first three drives, speculation began as to where the junior wideout was and why he was not playing. However, Big Ten Network sideline reporter Brooke Fletcher cleared things up, stating Tate suffered hamstring tightness during warmups and, as a precaution, decided to keep him on the sideline.

Although Ohio State initially did not rule Tate out for the game, that changed as the Buckeyes entered the locker room at halftime, leading 24-3 over Purdue.

“He's not gonna play. We're gonna hold him,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day told Fletcher, courtesy of Eleven Warriors Associate Editor Josh Poloha. “It was kind of a thing before the game — we just didn't feel comfortable putting him out there, so you won't see him in the second half.”

Without Tate, the Buckeyes' offense is proving to be one of college football's best. After being shut out 3-0 in the first quarter, Ohio State roared back for 24 points in the second quarter, including a 35-yard touchdown reception from Tate's receiving counterpart, Jeremiah Smith.

The Buckeyes' commanding lead is likely what led to the cautious approach with Tate, opting to preserve his health rather than risk further injury up 21 points with a defense yet to allow more than 16 points in a game this season.

Tate has racked up the 18th most receiving yards (711) and the 13th most touchdowns (seven) this season. His production has entrenched him as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and made him an integral piece to the Buckeyes as they try to repeat as National Champions in 2025.