Former NBA forward and current analyst Chandler Parsons took time during Tuesday’s episode of Run It Back on FanDuel TV to clarify and defend his earlier statistical projection for Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves. Parsons had previously predicted a 15-point, five-rebound, five-assist season from Reaves — a statline some interpreted as underestimating the 26-year-old’s impact.

“I didn’t know 15 [points], five [rebounds], and five [assists] was an insult when I said that,” Parsons said on air. “Clearly, Laker Nation saw a ball-dominant guard in Luka Doncic coming there and Austin Reaves’ numbers somehow going up, and I missed that. You gotta credit the dude.”

"I didn't know 15/5/5 was an insult… he didn't take it as an insult… I was wrong. He's playing really good & I'm happy for him." Chandler Parsons on a convo he had with Austin Reaves after predicting a 15/5/5 ceiling.

Parsons revealed that he spoke directly with Reaves regarding the projection, stating the Lakers guard didn’t take it personally.

“I talked to Austin Reaves about this. I saw him at the game… he didn’t take it as an insult, and the people that don’t know him or don’t know anything about him did take it as an insult,” Parsons said. “The dude is balling… he’s always been an efficient, smart, tough player, and I did think his numbers would take a hit with Luka there just on simple ball usage rate — but he’s flourishing under the JJ Redick offense. He’s still getting his touches, he’s still getting his minutes, he’s being efficient too. He’s shooting 45-46% from the field, 36% from three, so he’s still taking good shots.”

Chandler Parsons admits misjudging Reaves amid Lakers’ playoff push

Parsons reiterated that his prediction wasn’t meant as a slight.

“Listen, again, like I said, 15, five, and five wasn’t an insult when I said that. I didn’t know how much room there was to grow… it’s 26 [points], and five, and that’s a big step up,” he added. “So I was wrong, and listen, he’s playing really good and I’m happy for him.”

Reaves is currently enjoying the most productive season of his four-year career. Through 67 games, he is averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. His recent stretch has been even more impressive. Over his last 10 games, Reaves is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game on 52% shooting.

The Lakers have won two straight, including a 104-98 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night that featured a clutch, game-sealing block by LeBron James. The victory pushed Los Angeles to 46-29 on the season, further strengthening their hold on the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

With just six games remaining, the Lakers are now within 2.5 games of the second-seeded Rockets and hold tiebreakers over key rivals in the standings. They will look to continue their push on Thursday night when they host the Golden State Warriors (43-31) in a nationally televised matchup on TNT.

Reaves’ continued rise has not only validated his role as a core contributor but also reinforced his value in a deep playoff run — surpassing expectations and silencing early doubts along the way.